Afghanistan reacts at Iranian president’s remarks on construction of water dams

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 06 2017, 9:03 am

The Afghan government reacted towards the remarks of the Iranian President regarding the construction of water dams where he had expressed concerns that such projects will have a negative impact on the country.

A presidential spokesman Najibullah Azad quoted by RFE/RL said no one has the right to create barriers on the way of the Afghan government and nation to use their natural resources, specifically the water.

Azad further added that the Afghan nation has taken very less advantage of its waters in the past, insisting that such projects to properly use the waters for the interest of the nation, are a priority for the Afghan government.

He said the Afghan government can only suggest that whoever make remarks in this regard, should think about what they want to say.

The Iranian President Rouhani made the remarks during an international conference being held for three days in Tehran, the capital of Iran, saying “Dam construction in Afghanistan and Sistan-Baluchestan Province (in Iran) play a role in the desiccation of rivers.”.

Rouhani further added that “People will be forced to leave their homes; civilizations will be destroyed.”

This comes as President Ghani earlier said the neighboring countries of Afghanistan should not be concerned regarding the construction of water dams and networks in the country.

President Ghani made the remarks during the 4th national conference on the development of water resources development in Afghanistan earlier in March this year, saying “Water is for the benefit of our people and the region. Our guidance principle is to stand for our people’s rights.”

“We expect from our neighbors not to be concerned whilst water networks and dams are established but to support these initiatives,” he added.

