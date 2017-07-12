Afghanistan reacts at ICBM test by North Korea, calling for a halt to such tests

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 12 2017, 7:28 pm

The Afghan government in reaction to the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) test by North Korea has called a halt of further such tests, calling it a move against the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan in a statement said the ministry condemns the test of the ICBM by North Korea.

The statement further added that the Afghan government considers such provocative acts against the accepted humanitarian and peaceful values and asks that further such tests should be stopped.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said negotiations to find peaceful solution to the issues is the only logical way.

The North Korean officials last week informed regarding the successful test of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile.

The officials are claiming that the test of ICBM on Tuesday was successful and the missile that landed in the sea of Japan after the test can hit targets anywhere in the world.

However, the US and Russia said the missile had a medium range and presented no threat to either country.

Earlier, the United States, South Korea, and Japan condemned the test of the missile and called it an attempt to create a crisis in the region.

