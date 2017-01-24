Afghanistan orders arrest of Vice President Dostum’s guards

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 24 2017, 8:41 am

The attorney general of Afghanistan has ordered to arrest at least 9 security guards of Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum in connection to alleged abduction and sexual abuse of the political rival Ahmad Ischi, it has been reported.

The arrest warrants were issued on Monday after the men refused to appear before the Attorney General to respond regarding the alleged accusations.

The Vice President and his security guards have been summoned for at least three times by the Attorney General but neither of them has responded to the summonses.

According to Afghan law he could be suspended from his position and put under house arrest for his refusal to cooperate with the investigation, Attorney General Farid Hamidi told The Wall Street Journal.

However, the Office of the Vice President has said it would cooperate with a government investigation, saying the accusations by the rivals are baseless efforts to defame Gen. Dostum.

Ishchi claimed that the vice president detained him and forced him to strip naked besides he was beaten by the bodyguards of Gen. Dostum and was sodomized with a rifle.

This comes as a detailed report was presented to a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani late in December last year.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the report presented by Attorney General focused on circumstances to launch an investigation regarding the claims made by Mr. Ischi.

The Palace said the report was reviewed and necessary decisions were taken but no further details were given regarding the decisions taken during the meeting.

