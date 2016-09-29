Afghanistan neither exports terrorism nor calls terrorists brothers: Abdullah

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 29 2016, 12:55 pm

The Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah said Thursday that Afghanistan is neither exporting terrorism nor it calls terrorists as brothers.

His statement was apparently a veiled gesture towards Pakistan for supporting the Afghan militant groups and the former Afghan President Hamid Karzai who has constantly been calling Taliban as brothers.

Abdullah was delivering a speech following the conclusion of a formal peace agreement between the Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

He said the conclusion of formal peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami will not be the first and final step towards Afghan government’s peace efforts.

Reiterating Afghan governemnt’s stance to implement the articles of peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami, Abdullah said the persistent war and violence in the country has turned Afghanistan into a dependent state.

Abdullah further added that the international community has welcomed the conclusion of peace agreement between the Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami, emphasizing that the agreement becomes enforceable from today and the following the ratification of the deal by the Afghan government and the party.

In other parts of his speech, Abdullah assured the Afghan nation that the rights of the Afghan people have not been comprised in peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami.

The CEO also called on other militant groups to follow the steps taken by Hezb-e-Islami and join the Afghan peace process in a bid to end the ongoing violence in the country.

