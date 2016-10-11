Afghanistan-Malaysia friendly international football match ends in draw

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 11 2016, 7:24 pm

A friendly international football match between the Afghanistan national football team and the national football team of Malaysia ended in draw.

Played in Shah Alam Stadium, both the teams managed to score 1 each during the first half of the match but no goals were scored during the second half.

Afghanistan managed to score the first goal during the 22nd minute of the first half which was hit by Noorullah Amiri but Malaysia leveled the first half by scoring a goal during the last minutes.

The Afghan team started the first half of the game aggressively as they were in control of the ball by 70 percent but Malaysia appeared aggressively during the second.

This is the second friendly international football match Afghanistan is playing following last month’s match against Lebanon.

Afghanistan appeared in the match in the format of 4-2-3-1 with Owais Azizi as goal keeper, Hassan Amiri, Ahmad Arash Atefi, Masih Saighani, and Mujib Jamali in the defense line, Abasin Ali Khel and Kaneshka Tahir in central defense line, Zubair Amiri, Faisal Shaista, and Noorullah Amir in halfback.

