Afghanistan loses the third and final T20I match to West Indies

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 06 2017, 2:17 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team lost the third and final match of the Twenty20 International (T20I) series to West Indies.

Played at Warner Park, West Indies managed to win the third and final match by 7 wickets with four balls remaining from the overs.

Afghanistan won the toss in the final match and elected to bat first, setting a target of 147 runs fromover 20 overs.

The Afghan team lost six wickets in total during its batting innings with Mohammad Nabi scoring the highest runs, 38 runs from 30 balls.

Noor Ali Zadran scored 35 runs, Asghar Stanikzai 13 runs, Karim Janat 8 runs, Shafiqullah 25 runs, Najibullah Zadran 10 runs who remained not out with Gulbaddin Naib scoring 7 runs.

The West Indies team managed to chase the given target during the 19th over of the game with Marlon Samuels scoring 89 runs.

With the conclusion of the T20I series, the Afghanistan national cricket team will compete for a series of One Day International (ODI) matches against West Indies.

The three-match One Day International (ODI) series is expected to kick off from the 9th June.

