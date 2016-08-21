Afghanistan 13 soldiers loses in past 24 hours as security deteriorates countrywide

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 21 2016, 4:50 pm

The Afghan National Army (ANA) forces have lost at least 13 soldiers in the past 24 hours the security situation has rapidly deteriorated across the country.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the soldiers lost their lives during the counter-terrorism operations, mainly in northern and southeastern parts of the country.

“The Afghan National Army (ANA) forces are prepared for all kinds of devotion and with all force to maintain security and comfort for the people of Afghanistan,” a statement by MoD said, adding that 13 Afghan soldiers were martyred during counter-terrorism operations against the internal and foreign terrorists.

The Afghan force are facing a resurgent Taliban and deteriorating security sitaution since they assumed full charge of the security responsibilities at the start of last year.

The considerable rise in Afghan army casualties comes as the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are busy conducting their annual operation to suppress the insurgency activities of the militant groups.

The annual operation by ANDS was launched in response to Taliban’s spring offensive which the group launched under the name of ‘Omari Operations’ earlier in April this year.

According to the earlier estimates by security officials, the Afghan army deaths stood at 4 service members daily on average which is mainly caused due to improvised explosive device (IED) attacks.

