Afghanistan loses 5-1 to India in 2016 SAFF Women’s Championship

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 28 2016, 9:48 am

The Afghanistan Women’s National Football team lost their opening game in the 2016 South Asia Football Federation Women’s Championship.

The Afghan team lost the game 5-1 as the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) officials are optimistic regarding the result, saying there has been a major improvement in the performance of the women’s team as compared to the previous championships.

The Indian team managed to score 4 goals during the first half of the game and hit another goal in the second half.

Afghanistan’s only goal was hit during the 87th minute of the game by Farkhunda Mohtaj.

This was the third appearance by the Afghan women’s team against India following 2012 and 2014 games.

According to AFF officials, the Afghan team had lost 12-0 in 2012 games and 11-0 in 2014 games.

The second match will be played against Bangladesh on 29th of December.

The Afghanistan Women’s National Football Team Coach Kelly Lindsey told reporters on Monday that the Afghan team is having necessary preparations for the championship and the Afghan footballers are appearing with better moral in the games.

However, she sad the Indian team a strong opponent and Afghanistan has never recorded a victory against India as she said it would be interesting to play alongside them in Group B.

