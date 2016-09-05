Afghanistan loses 2-0 to Lebanon in a football friendship match

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 05 2016, 7:54 pm

The Afghanistan national football team lost a friendly football match 2-0 to the national football team of Lebanon this evening.

The first half of the game ended in draw despite Afghanistan had two chances to hit a goal during the initial minutes of the game against only one chance of Lebanon.

Faisal Shaista replaced a player during the 57th minute of the game with an hope to secure a goal during the second half of the game but Lebanon managed to hit their first goal during the 59th minute.

Afghanistan lost Milad Intizar after the referee of the game offered him red card in the mid of the second half.

With an aim to secure a goal, Afghanistan changed another player, with Sabir Azizi replacing Abasin Ali Khel in the mid of the second half but could not achieve any goal until 85th minute of the game when a golden chance was missed.

The Lebanon team managed to hit their second goal during the final minutes of the second half with a penatly shootout and ended the game in their favor 2-0.

The Afghanistan squad for the friendship game included Ovays Azizi, Ahamd Zohaib Aseel, Hamidullah Wakili, Mohammad Hashemi, Faisal Shaista, Omiad Popalzay, Mustafa Zazai, Modjieb Jamali, Jasef Shirdel, Msif Saighani, Zubay Amiri.

Khaibar Amani, Abassin Alikhil, Mohammad Anwar Akbari, Fardin Hakimi, Omid Homauoni, Roheed Samandari, Qsmat Ahmadi, Ahmad Arash Hatifie, Mohammad Saber Azizi, Edriss Houshmand, Anoush Dastgir, Milad Intezar, Noor Zadran, and Mohammad Hasan Rahmani.

