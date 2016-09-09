Afghanistan likely to get more attack helicopters and artillery from India
By Ghanizada - Fri Sep 09 2016, 5:30 pm
- 2 Comments
- 724 views
- Tweet
Afghanistan is expecting to receive more attack helicopters as well as other military equipment including artillery from India with New Delhi expecting to promise the delivery of arms during President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s visit.
According to diplomatic sources quoted in local media reports “A list of urgent requirements has already been handed over to which the Indian response has been positive. It will be discussed and cleared during Mr. Ghani’s visit.”
Priority items on the list include utility and attack helicopters, artillery, ammunition and spares in addition help in reviving some of the Soviet era factories in Afghanistan, according to The Hindu newspaper.
However, on spares and revival India has to coordinate with Russia, the paper reported, adding that while India seems to be more open in supplying lethal hardware, the equipment largely being of Russian hardware needs technical support from Moscow.
This was evident in the case of Mi-25 helicopters with one of the promised four still grounded due to lack of spares which have to come from Russia.
A diplomatic source said efforts were on for a three-way discussions and this was expected to come up for discussion during Mr. Ghani’s bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India has remained among the top contributors in rebuilding of Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime and has spent around $2 billion in various sectors in the country.
In the meantime the top US General in Afghanistan General John Nicholson has welcomed the support by India and said New Delhi should further help with the equipment process of the Afghan forces.
Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS
- 2 Comments
- 724 views
- Tweet
Long overdue, I should say. Unlike his predecessor, Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi has shown the resolve to confront Pakistan, which has only created problems for its neighbours on both sides and, indeed, the whole world. However, it is hoped that India has factored in the following concerns.
First, Pakistan and the Taliban will target India and Indian interests much more openly, both in Afghanistan and elsewhere. Indian diplomats and professionals working in Afghanistan may be at greater risk.
Second, how much can India rely on the fickle Afghan president? On coming to power, Mr Ashraf Ghani rather naively tried to curry favour with Pakistan and rebuff India – despite strong resistance from his advisors. Repeated attacks orchestrated from across the border have forced him to see the error of his ways. But for how long? A few sops from Pakistan may be all it takes for Mr Ghani to turn his back on India again. The possibility of Indian heavy weaponry falling into the hands of a regime sympathetic to Pakistan, I believe, is one of the reasons India had so far eschewed supply of lethal weapons to Afghanistan.
Indian propoganda
Indian propoganda, nothing more.
India has ONLY objective as a nation – Peace and stability! India spent all money in developmental work in Afganistan. You Pakistani are empty headed, can’t think anything other than harming others.