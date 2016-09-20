Afghanistan launches probe into alleged US airstrike on policemen

By Khaama Press - Tue Sep 20 2016, 5:32 pm

Afghanistan has launched an investigation into the alleged airstrike by the US forces on Afghan policemen that left at least 8 policemen dead.

The Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan (MoI) said an investigation is underway regarding the alleged airstrike that took place in southern Uruzgan province.

The Ministry further added that the circumstances surrounding the alleged airstrike will be ascertained once the investigation concludes.

MoI also added that the findings of the Ministry will be shared with the people once it is completed.

The investigation has been launched a day after the commander of the highway forces on Kandahar-Uruzgan highway said the airstrike by US forces left at least 8 policemen dead.

The airstrike was launched amid deteriorating security situation in Uruzgan province.

The Taliban militants earlier launched a coordinated attack on the provincial capital Tarinkot and put the strategic city on the verge of collapse.

In the meantime the US forces in Afghanistan have resumed airstrikes against the Taliban insurgents under the new broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

