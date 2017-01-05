‘Afghanistan is still active’ Obama says pointing towards major ongoing US fights

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 05 2017, 6:02 pm

The US President Barack Obama has said the fighting in Afghanistan is still active as he pointed towards the major fights the US faces including against ISIS in Mosul and Syria.

Obama made the remarks during meeting with Combatant Commanders and Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Insisting on a seamless passing of the baton to the next president, Obama said “And obviously we still have major fights against ISIS in Mosul and in Syria; Afghanistan is still active — that in all of these areas we are doing everything we can to make sure that the next President will benefit from the same kinds of outstanding advice and service that these people around the table have provided me.

In another ceremony, Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony, Obama said the United States must never again allow Afghanistan to be used as a safe haven by the terrorist groups.

“Because of you, our alliances are stronger, from Europe to the Asia Pacific,” Obama told the US armed forces.

Obama further added “Because of you, we surged in Afghanistan, trained Afghan forces to defend their country, while bringing most of our troops home.”

He said “Today our forces serve there on a more limited mission — because we must never again allow Afghanistan to be used for a safe haven in attacks against our nation.”

