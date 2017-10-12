Afghanistan, India, Pakistan will sink or sail together: Pak army chief

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 12 2017, 11:37 am

The Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the destinies of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India are inextricably linked.

Speaking during a seminar on the interplay of economy and security on Wednesday, Gen. Bajwa said he sincerely believes that the region “will sink or sail together.”

The remarks by Gen. Bajwa came as the relations between the three nations remain tense since many years, mainly due to the circumstances surrounding the fight against terrorism.

The Afghan and Indian officials are saying that the majority of the attacks within the two countries are carried out with the support of certain elements linked with the government or military of Pakistan.

The Afghan officials believe that the leadership councils of the Afghan militant groups, mainly the Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network, are based in the key cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar and Quetta.

In the meantime, Islamabad is under growing pressure since the United States announced its new policy for Afghanistan and South Asia with President Donald Trump strongly criticizing Pakistan for harboring and sheltering terror groups.

“For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror. The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed states whose tense relations threaten to spiral into conflict. And that could happen,” President Trump said while announcing the new policy late in August.

