Afghanistan inaugurates major $94.3 million housing project in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Fri Sep 02 2016, 1:18 pm

One of the biggest housing projects in Afghanistan was inaugurated by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani together with the Minister of Urban Development Affairs and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi.

The project, Khwajah Rawash, was completed over a period of 4 years bearing a cost of AFN 6.3 billion which is equivalent to USD 94.3 million.

According to the Ministry of Urban Development Affairs and Housing, the project has been implemented over an area of 40 hectare and the practical work of the project was launched in mid-2012.

Khwajah Rawash housing project includes 78 residential blocks and 2,014 apartments which have been constructed with the standards of ‘Normal’ and ‘VIP’.

The financing of the project was organized with the contribution of the people with advance payment scheme and the Ministry of Urban Development Affairs and Housig.

Urban Development Affairs and Housing Minister Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi started his inaugural speech by covering the achievements of the ministry over a period of one year, noting the developments in obtaining the commitments of China to build 10,000 housing units in the capital and other provinces of the country, conclusion of MoU with a Qatar organization for the construction of 1,000 housing units, conclusion of MoU with a Qatar entrepreneur for the joint construction of housing units.

Completion of Phase-I of Khwajah Rawash housing project, completion of affordable housing scheme plan for the Afghan forces, completion of Khushal Khan housing project, transition of land for the construction of 10,000 residential units in Herat, ascertaining land for 3,000 housing units in Takhar, planning for the construction of 20 townships for the teachers in various provinces, distribution of 1,101 documents for Peruzi township for the teachers.

Investment of $15 million for the purchase and establishment of raw materials factory in housing enterprise and site visits from 26 projects in various provinces of the country.

Calling the ongoing solar year, 1395, as the year of implementation, Minister Naderi, said he is hopeful to practically launch the construction of 10,000 housing units by China and 1,000 housing units by UAE till end of the year.

In other parts of his speech, Minister Naderi, pointed towards the challenges and issues the ministry was facing when he assumed the office, including scores of vague projects, lack of responsibility, lack of a accountable administration, corruption, lack of a proper economic and technical study of the projects, lack of concentration regarding the infrastructures, major budget deficit and incomplete projects, and miserable condition of those who had invested all their savings in the projects with an hope to have houses.

Minister Naderi credited the breakthrough achieved over a period of one year to tireless efforts by the ministry staff and the successful implementation of reforms through Capacity Building For Results Program (CBR) to hire competent individuals.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS