Afghanistan hope US deny asylum to female pilot Niloofar Rahmani

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 26 2016, 8:40 am

The Afghan government officials have said they hope the United States will deny asylum request by the first fixed-wing female pilot of the country.

Captain Rahmani denied to return to Afghanistan last week after completing months of further training in the United States, citing security concerns while requesting asylum in the country.

However, a ministry of defense spokesman Mohammad Radmanish has said the government hoped that her request would be denied by U.S. authorities.

Pointing towards the billions of dollars spent by US to build the Afghan forces, Radmanish told Reuters “When an officer complains of insecurity and is afraid of security threats, then what should ordinary people do?”

He said “She has made an excuse for herself, but we have hundreds of educated women and female civil right activists who work and it is safe for them.”

The Afghan nation was shocked when news regarding Captain Rahmani emerged last week of requesting asylum in US with some condemning the act while some speaking in her favor.

She is one of the celebrated pilots in the history of Afghanistan for being the first female pilot to fly fixed-wing plane and was presented the International Women of Courage award for the year 2015 in Washington DC.

Capt. Rahmani broke a sobering piece of news to her American trainers, saying she still wants to be a military pilot, but not under her country’s flag. This summer, she filed a petition seeking asylum in the United States, where she hopes to eventually join the Air Force.

“Things are not changing” for the better in Afghanistan, Captain Rahmani told The New York Times in an interview on Friday. “Things are getting worse and worse.”

