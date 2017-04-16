Afghanistan has strong US and NATO support to defeat terrorism: Gen. Murad

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 16 2017, 7:42 pm

Afghanistan has a strong support from the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the fight against terrorism and for the defeat of the terrorist groups, the Deputy Chief Staff of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces General Murad Ali Murad said.

Speaking to reporters in Kabul today, Gen.Murad said the visit by U.S. National Security Advisor, Mr. McMaster demonstrates the strong support of our allies in defeating common enemy.

Gen. Murad further added Gen. Mc Master met with the National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar NSA and then will meet the Ministry of Defense authorities.

He also added that the Khalid clearance operations were launched today to defeat the enemies of Afghanistan and secure and maintain security in the country.

According to Gen. Murad, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are committed to defeat the enemy with the support of their allies, hailing the US for greatly supporting the Afghan forces.

The Khalid operations were launched in some of the restive districts of the country last week with the officials saying the main purpose of the operations is to eliminate terrorists from the volatile parts of the country.

The Khalid operations are being launched as the country is facing a resurgent Taliban as well as threats from the other terrorist groups, including the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

