Afghanistan has optional routes if enemies think to block trade routes: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 25 2017, 5:58 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said optional routes are available for Afghanistan if the enemies of the country think to block the trade route to the country.

Speaking during a gathering in Mazar-e-Sharif city, the provincial capital of Balkh, President Ghani said Afghanistan has become an inseparable part of the Central Asia.

President Ghani further added that the northern Kunduz, Mazar and Herat provinces will be connected via railway network that will eventually connect Iran and China via Afghanistan.

He also added that the historic Balkh province will once again become the roundabout of the Central Asia.

This comes as Afghanistan has been heavily dependent on transit route linking the country through Pakistan.

The latest political and security upheavals resulted into deteriorating relations between Kabul and Islamabad that led to the closure of the transit routes located along the Durand Line.

The routes were opened last week after almost three weeks of closure as the Pakistani officials claimed that the step was taken to prevent the movement of the terrorists from the other side of the Durand Line.

They had also claimed that a series of deadly attacks in key cities of Pakistan were plotted by the terrorists using the Afghan soil, an allegation the Afghan officials have rejected and vowed to cooperate with Islamabad to jointly work to eliminate the threats posed by the terrorist groups using the soils of the two countries.

