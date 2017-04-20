Afghanistan gets Minister of State to boost tourism

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 20 2017, 6:43 pm

The Afghan government has appointed a Minister of State for tourism as efforts are underway to increase the number of global tourist with an aim to increase the government income.

A presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi said President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has appointed Ghulam Nabi Farahi as Minister of State for Tourism through a presidential decree.

The decree states that Mr. Farahi has been appointed for the post in accordance with the Article 142 of the constitution of Afghanistan for developing and expanding tourism, attraction of investment, and introduction of the historic culture of the country.

Afghanistan is a landlocked country with beautiful natural sceneries and historical sites which have long been attracting tourists from around the globe.

But the number of tourists visiting the country has reportedly reduced by a large extent during the recent years amid growing violence.

According to the previous estimates by the UN World Tourism Organization, the amount of expenditure by the foreign tourists was estimated at $168 million in the year 2012 .

However, the amount had sharply reduced in the year 2014 as the estimates showed an amount of $91 million two years later in 2014.