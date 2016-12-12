Afghanistan formally requests UN to remove sanctions against HIA leaders

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 12 2016, 1:31 pm

A letter has been sent by the Afghan government to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to remove the leaders of Hezb-e-Islami from the sanctions list, the National Security Council (NSC) officials said.

NSC spokesman Tawab Ghorzang said the formal letter by the Afghan government was sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ghorzang further added that the letter was sent to the sanctions committee of the Security Council.

The Afghan government and Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar signed a peace agreement around two months ago.

The party had earlier requested the government to assist in removal of sanctions imposed against the party leaders.

This comes as a delegation of the UNSC sanctions committee visited Afghanistan some weeks ago and met with the Afghan leaders to discuss the situation of the country.

According to reports, the Afghan government officials had requested the UNSC delegation to remove sanctions against Hezb-e-Islami leaders.

The peace agreement between Hezb-e-Islami and Afghan government was signed after almost six months of continuous negotiations.

The Afghan officials signed the agreement with optimisms that the accord will open door for peace talks with the other militant groups.

The Afghan high peace council officials had earlier said a faction of the Taliban group led by Mullah Rasool is mulling to participate in peace talks with the Afghan government.

