Afghanistan fires senior PPF commanders over controversial video

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 24 2017, 1:03 pm

The Afghan government has fired two senior commanders of the Public Protection Forces in the Ministry of Interior, the officials said Saturday.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI), said the Battalion commander of the of the Public Protection Forces and the Company commander have been dismissed from their jobs.

He said the two commanders have been introduced to the Attorney General’s office for the persecution, apparently due to the controversial video of some soldiers posted on Facebook few days ago.

The video purported shows a group of soldiers harshly criticizing the government for the inadequate food they receive on the duty.

However, a new video emerged on Friday showing the men taking back their claims as they were apparently forced the commander of the PPF and their video was shared online.

The latest step by the ministry of interior comes as the Afghan government has been insisting on proper supply of logistics and food to the security forces who are facing an unprecedented violence due to the insurgency led by the anti-government armed militant groups.

