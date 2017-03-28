Afghanistan fired 1,394 army personnel on charges of corruption

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 28 2017, 12:26 pm

The Afghan government has fired at least 1,394 army personnel on charges of corruption amid persistent efforts to bring reforms in the government institutions.

Deputy Defense Minister Helaluddin Helal told reporters in Kabul that the personnel were fired over the past few months.

He said at least 140 of the personnel fired from their positions have been charged involvement in corruption and graft.

Helal further added that some army general and commanders are also among those fired by the government.

According to Helal, the government has introduced around 102 of the dismissed army personnel to judiciary institutions.

In the meantime, deputy chief of procurement in the Ministry of Defense, Ghulam Sakhi Ahmadzai said a proper system is place for the implementation of reforms in the ministry.

He also added that well coordination has been established between the donors and the procurement department of the ministry of defense for the proper allocation and spending of the funds.

Ahmadzai said the government has also started procurement of the locally produced food products for the armed personnel as efforts are underway to reduce the dependency of the armed forces to materials exported from the outside.

