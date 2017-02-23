Afghanistan finalizes law to criminalize Bacha Baazi

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 23 2017, 7:11 pm

The Afghan government for the first time has finalized a law to criminalize the bullying and sexual abuse of children (Bacha Baazi).

Officials in the ministry of justice of Afghanistan have said the draft law finalized by the government criminalizes the abuse of children.

A spokesman for the ministry of justice Aman Riazat told BBC’s Afghanistan service that the draft law has been approved by the cabinet of ministers.

He said the abuse of children has been criminalized in the draft law and the perpetrators will face prosecution by the government.

The latest step by the government to finalize the draft law prohibiting Bacha Baazi comes as numerous reports emerged during the recent years regarding the worsening situation of the children subjected to abuse and bullying.

The issue attracted attention of the global human rights activists as there are concerns regarding the health and mental condition of the victims of the stigma.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission also expressed concerns regarding the mental situation of the victims, saying the majority of the children kept as slave are repeatedly raped.

On the other hand, the international human rights activists are saying that in majority of cases the victims become perpetrators which help the stigma to further continue after they become adults and keep other children as their slaves.

