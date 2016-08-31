Afghanistan fighting the forces of devil and darkness: Abdullah

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 31 2016, 11:30 am

The Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah said Afghanistan is fighting the forces of devil and darkness as he insisted on increasing support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

In his speech during a conference on the Future of Police in Afghanistan, CEO Abdullah said Afghanistan is facing a fight that is against humanity.

Abdullah further added that the terrorist groups fighting in Afghanistan have no faith in peace and stability.

The CEO also emphasized to increase the number female service members among the Afghan police ranks, insisting that such a move could bring the communities closer to police.

He said the leadership of the Ministry of Interior and senior level commanders have been instructed to take extra measures to reach out to the police who are sacrificing their lives for the people of Afghanistan.

In other parts of his speech, Abdullah thanked the international community for their support to rebuild the Afghan police, specifically mentioning the EUPOL’s contribution.

According to Abdullah, the Afghan police is in a better shape today in terms of quantity and quality as he reaffirmed government’s commitment to take necessary measures in a bid to maintain a self reliant police force.

He said the government is committed to take necessary measures to bring reforms in police to help bring the police forces to their original service of protecting rule of law.

