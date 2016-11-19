Afghanistan facing a “thinly disguised declared war”: Saikal

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 19 2016, 9:18 am

The Afghan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to United Nations Mahmoud Saikal has said Afghanistan is facing a “thinly disguised declared”.

He was speaking during the 47th meeting of the UN General Assembly Plenary seventy-first session where the assembly adopted a resolution supporting Afghanistan’s efforts as speaker vowed to help conflict-affected nation achieve untapped potential.

The Afghan Ambassador said Afghanistan had made significant strides, with almost all United Nations Member States having been involved in some way in its reconstruction since 2001.

Saikal further added that that the Afghan Government would continue to focus on strengthening State institutions, developing self-reliance and crafting social services, he said “it is imperative that we consolidate the gains as Afghanistan completes its Millennium Development Goals and embarks on the Sustainable Development Goals”.

However, he said Afghanistan continued to face threats from violent extremism and terrorism, with 2016 being one of the bloodiest. Afghanistan was facing a “thinly disguised declared war” whereby a neighbouring State, contrary to the United Nations Charter and the principle of good neighbourly relations, had used the Taliban — including the Haqqani Network, Al-Qaida, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) and others — to orchestrate and conduct attacks aimed at overrunning provincial capitals and stoking the flames of disunity.

“Those who seek solace from the intention of keeping Afghanistan bleeding must remember that such actions would bleed them too and warrant international isolation,” he said, adding that the export of foreign terrorist fighters, including Da’esh, in parts of Afghanistan remained a serious concern.

Noting that national security forces had confronted those threats, he said Afghanistan required the international community’s support in addressing ever-evolving terrorist tactics. He welcomed pledges of renewed support and NATO’s decision to maintain its Resolute Support Mission beyond 2016.

A joint international response to combating terrorism could only succeed if the world addressed the key enablers of that scourge, he said, stressing that without foreign planning, safe havens, the provision of training and weapons and logistical support, groups like the Taliban would not have the same destructive reach.

According to Saikal, a renewed three-tiered approach to the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy was needed, with action at the debate, operational and implementation levels.

For its part, the National Unity Government had made unremitting efforts to advance the cause of a durable peace, including through a recently-signed peace agreement with the leadership of the Hizb-i Islami, Saikal added.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS