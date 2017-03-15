Afghanistan facing a brutal enemy, Jihad Fatwa unjustified: Mawlavi Kashaf

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 15 2017, 11:44 am

The Chief of Afghanistan’s Ulema Council Mawlavi Qeyamuddin Kashaf has dismissed the Jihad Fatwa in Afghanistan as incorrect as he condemned the deadly attack on Kabul Military Hospital in strongest words.

In his meeting with the Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, Mawlavi Kashaf said Afghanistan is facing a brutal enemy, noting that attack on wounded patients and doctors in Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital.

Calling the attack a massacre of the defenseless people, Mawlavi Kashaf said the militant groups are for issuing Fatwa’s while carrying suicide attacks in mosques, insisting that mosques are not the places where the foreign forces are coming for prayers.

Mawlavi Kashaf further added that those issuing Jihad Fatwas are moving in a wrong direction and their stance is not justified, insisting that Sharia Law is enforced in the country.

In his turn, Chief Executive Abdullah slammed the militants for misusing Islam to carry out insurgency against an Islamic government.

He said the militant groups have paved the way for the other terrorist groups to come to Afghanistan and conduct insurgency in the country.

Abdulalh further added that investigations are underway regarding the attack on Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital.

According to Adullah, at least 49 people were killed and more than one hundred people were wounded in the attack.

