Afghanistan faces India in 2016 SAFF Women’s Championship

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 27 2016, 12:05 pm

The Afghanistan Women’s National Football Team will face India in their opening match of the South Asia Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2016.

The championship has been hosted by India and will be played from 26th December to 4th of January.

The Afghan team is playing in Group B of the championship alongside India and Bangladesh.

The second match will be played against Bangladesh on 29th of December.

The Afghanistan Women’s National Football Team Coach Kelly Lindsey told reporters on Monday that she is glad that the Afghan women’s team is appearing in SAFF Women’s Championship in this situation.

Lindsey further added that the Afghan team is having necessary preparations for the championship and the Afghan footballers are appearing with better moral in the games.

Calling the Indian team a strong opponent, she said the Afghan team has never recorded a victory against India and it would be interesting to play alongside them in Group B.

The Afghan coach also added that they are hopeful to return to the country with some achievements from the tournament.

The Afghan captain Shabnam Mubariz said they will appear differently during the SAFF 2016 championship, considering the Afghan team did not have any achievements in 2014.

