Afghanistan exports over 40 tons of fresh and dry fruits to India from Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 24 2017, 7:39 pm

Over forty tons of fresh and fruits along with the medical herbs were exported to India from Kandahar province as part of the air corridor initiative launched between the two countries last week.

The Embassy of India in Kabul said “Today air corridor first flight from Kandahar carrying fruits to Delhi inaugurated by governor of Kandahar and CGI of the Indian consulate in Kandahar NP Singh.”

A statement by the Indian Embassy said “India always stands with the Afghans and air corridor flight from Kandahar carrying 50 tons of fruits will immensely benefit the Afghan farmers.”

The first flight carrying cargo of around 62 tons left Kabul airport on Monday evening and was welcomed by the Indian officials, including the Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who visited the New Delhi airport to receive the first plane as part of the air corridor program between Kabul and New Delhi.

According to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries officials, the first flight transported cargo worth $11 million, mainly consisting of medicinal herbs.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani for the initiative to launch the Afghanistan-India air corridor and expressed optimisms regarding the inauguration of the air corridor as he welcomed the arrival of the first flight to New Delhi from Kabul.

In a twitter post, Modi said “Happy to welcome the first Air Freight Corridor flight from Kabul.”

“Direct connectivity between India and Afghanistan will usher prosperity. I thank President @ashrafghani for the initiative,” he said in another twitter post in his official twitter account.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS