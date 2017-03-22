Afghanistan elects first rap artist as the ‘Afghan Star’

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 22 2017, 10:00 am

The first rap artist to make to the final of the popular Afghan Star music competition was elected the winner as he managed to attract considerable fan with his songs, mainly focusing on the ongoing challenges of the country.

The season 12 Afghan Star winner Sayed Jamal Mubarez was contesting for the title along with the first female finalist Zulala Hashemi, making this year’s season much more different than the previous ones.

Belonging from Hazara ethnic minority, Mubarez started his journey in the competition from the scratch, previously working as a barber in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan.

However, what made him more attractive for his fans was his talent of composing his own songs and circulating on different topics, including the ongoing insurgency, corruption, development, women’s rights, and etc, capturing both hope and despair of the young generation of the country.

In his statement after winning the title, Mubarez said “I am so happy… I would have been happy if Zulala had won it because in Afghanistan women are living in a restricted situation.”

According to reports, more than 10,000 people participated in the talent show.

The show this year was organized amid tighter security precautions following a brutal attack by the Taliban insurgents on Tolo TV workers that left several dead or wounded.

