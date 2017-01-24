Afghanistan drawn with Jordan, Vietnam, Cambodia in Asian Cup qualifiers

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 24 2017, 12:15 pm

The Afghanistan national football team will play in Group C of the 2019 Asian Cup Qualifiers beginning in March this year.

The Afghan team will play alongside Jordan, Vietnam, and Cambodia in the group.

The qualifying tournament has been divided into six group of four teams where 24 teams will compete for the qualification.

A total of 12 teams will qualify for the final competition of the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup UAE 2019.

The other teams that have already qualified for the final competition include Australia, China, Iraq, Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Thailand, Uzbekistan and hosts UAE.

The 12 teams that qualify for the final will join the other teams that have already qualified to the final competition through the 2018 FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup 2019 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup will kick off from January 5 to February 1 in 2019 at four cities — Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Sharjah — in the United Arab Emirates.

