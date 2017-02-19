Afghanistan defeats Zimbabwe by 54 runs in second match of ODI series

February 19, 2017
By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 19 2017, 7:36 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated Zimbabwe by 54 runs in their second appearance in a bilateral One Day International (ODI) series.

The Afghan team won the toss and elected to bat first in the second game, electing a target of 239 runs for the host team.

Afghanistan set the given target by losing 9 wickets from 50 overs with Mohammad Shahzad scoring 64 runs, Rahmat Shah 53 runs, Mohammad Nabi 33 runs, Najibullah Zadran 45 runs, Noor Ali Zadran 14 runs, Asghar Stanikzai 6 runs, Gulbain Naib 5 runs, Rashid Khan 3 runs, Dawlat Zadran 1 runs, and Hashmatullah Shahidi 2 runs.

The Zimbabwe team could not chase the given target and lost all their wickets after scoring184 runs from42.1 overs.

On the bowling side, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan took 3 wickets, and Amir Hamza and Gulbadin Naib 2 wickets each to restrict Zimbabwe to 184 runs.

