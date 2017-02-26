Afghanistan defeats Zimbabwe by 106 runs and wins ODI series 3-2

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 26 2017, 8:00 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated Zimbabwe by 106 runs in the fifth and final match of the One Day International (ODI) series to clinch it in its favor 3-2.

Afghanistan set a target of 254 runs for Zimbabwe after they won the toss and elected to bat first, losing 9 wickets in 50 overs.

The Zimbabwe batsmen could not chase the given target and lost all their wickets after scoring only 54 runs.

Mohammad Shahzad scored 20 runs, Noor Ali Zadran 46 runs, Gulbadin Naib 6 runs, Rahmat Shah 50 runs, Asghar Stanikzai 18 runs, Samiullah Shenwari 18 runs, Mohammad Nabi 48 runs, Najibullah Zadran 3 runs, Rashid Khan 18 runs, and Dawlat Zadran 14 runs.

They lost all their wickets during the 13.5 over of the game with Amir Hamza taking 3 wickets, Mohammad Nabi 3 wickets, Rashid Khan 2 wickets, Gulbadin Naib 1 wicket, and Dawlat Zadran 1 wicket on the bowling side.

The runs and overs of the match were reduced after the game was interrupted by rain, applying the Duckworth Lewis method.

