Afghanistan defeats UAE, quality to Desert T20 Challenge semi-final

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 17 2017, 8:13 am

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated United Arab Emirates on Monday night and qualified to semi-final of the Desert T20 Challenge.

The Afghan team won the toss and elected to field first allowing the UAE batsmen to bat who scored 146 runs from 20 overs.

UAE lost seven wickets during their batting inning with Dawlat Zadran taking 4 wickets, Rashid Khan 2 wickets, and Fareed Ahmad 1 wicket.

The Afghan batsmen managed to chase the given at the end of the 18th over of the match.

Afghanistan lost 5 wickets to chase the given target with 7 balls remaining from the over. Despite losing opener Najeebullah Tarakai and Mohammad Shahzad during the initial overs of the match, the middle order batsmen managed to chase the target.

Shahzad scored 15 runs, Tarakai scored 0 runs, Asghar Stanikzai 30 runs, Samiullha Shenwari 42 runs, Mohammad Nabi 11 runs.

Karim Janat remained not out after scoring 22 runs with Najibullah Zadran who scored 11 runs.

Afghanistan defeated Ireland during their first appearance in Desert T20 Challenge and will Namibia during the third match in Gropu A on 19th January

