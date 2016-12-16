Afghanistan defeats UAE in second T20 International by 5 wickets

By Khaama Press - Fri Dec 16 2016, 6:17 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 5 wickets during their second match a bilateral series.

Played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE chose to bat first after winning the toss and set a target of 180 runs for the Afghan team.

UAE lost 4 wickets in 20 overs to score 179 runs with Rohan Mustafa scoring 43 runs, Mohammad Shahzad 8 runs, Shaiman Anwar 60 runs, Muhammad Usman 15 runs, and Rameez Shahzd 47 runs.

The Afghan team managed to chase the given target by losing 5 wickets with two balls remaining from the last over.

Afghanistan’s opener Mohammad Shahzad scored 31 runs, Hazratullah 18 runs, Usman Ghani 18 runs, Asghar Stanikzai 29 runs, Samiullah Shenwari 12 runs, and Mohammad Nabi remained not out after scoring 13 runs with Najibullah Zadran who scored 55 runs.

The Afghan bowlers, Fareed Ahmad took 2 wickets, Amirza Hamza and Rashid Khan 1 wicket each on the bowling side.

This comes as the Afghan team defeated UAE by 11 runs during the opening match of the series on Wednesday.

The third and final match between the two teams will be played on 18th December in ICC Academy in Dubai city.

