Afghanistan defeats UAE by 11 runs in first T20 International match

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 14 2016, 6:03 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated United Arab Emirates by 11 runs during the first match of a bilateral series this evening.

Afghanistan set a target of 162 runs for the host team after winning the toss and electing to bat first, losing 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Najeeb Taraki scored 11 runs, Mohammad Shahzad 38 runs, Asghar Stanikzai 13 runs, Mohammad Nabi 26 runs, Karim Janat 25 runs, Najibullah Zadran remained not out after scoring 31 runs along with Rashid Khan who scored 14 runs.

The UAE team could not chase the given target and lost 7 wickets after scoring 150 runs from 20 overs.

On the bowling side, Karim Janat took wickets, Fareed Ahmad and Rashid Khan 2 wickets each to restrict the UAE batsmen before they manage to chase the given target.

The Afghan team will play a total of 3 T20 International matches with UAE with the second match to be played on 16th December in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The third and final match will be played on 18th December in ICC Academy in Dubai city.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS