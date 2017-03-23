Afghanistan defeats Singapore 2-1 in friendly football match

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 23 2017, 10:48 pm

The Afghanistan national football team defeated Singapore 2-1 in a friendly football match.

Hosted in Qatar, the Afghan team managed to hit their first goal during the initial minutes of the first half.

The first goal was hit by Sharif Mohammad but the Singapore managed to draw the result of the match during the second half which was soon changed in Afghanistan’s favor after Mustafa Azadzoi hit the second goal for Afghanistan.

The two games could not hit any further goal during the second half and the game subsequently ended in Afghanistan’s favor.

This was Afghanistan’s first victory under the leadership of Otto Pfister who assumed the charge as the coach of the Afghan national football team last month.

Today’s victory against Singapore comes as the Afghan team is facing Vietnam on 28th March in their first qualifier match for the AFC 2019.

The 70-year-old German coach has supervised around 160 matches and has experience with different teams, including Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Ghana, Congo, and several other teams.

