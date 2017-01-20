Afghanistan defeats Oman in Desert T20 Challenge semi-final

By Khaama Press - Fri Jan 20 2017, 1:46 pm

The Afghanistan National cricket team defeated Oman by 8 wickets in Desert Twenty20 Challenge by wickets and qualified to the final of the tournament.

The Oman batsmen set a target of 150 runs for Afghanistan after batting first with Afghanistan winning the toss and electing to field first.

Oman lost 8 wickets in 20 overs and scored 149 runs with Zeeshan Maqsood scoring the highest run for his team by making 33 runs.

Fareed Ahmad took 3 wickets, Rashid Khan 2 wickets, Amir Hamza and Samiullah Shenwari 1 wicket each on the bowling side.

Afghanistan chased the given target easily with an aggressive start by Mohammad Shahzad who scored 80 runs from 60 balls.

Nawroz Mangal scored 34 runs from 30 balls, Asghar Stanikzai remained not out after scoring 25 runs with Samiullah Shenwari who scored 6 runs.

Afghanistan completed the given target during the 18.3 over of the match.

This was the fourth consecutive win by the Afghan team following their three back to back wins in group matches.

Afghanistan defeated Ireland in their opening match, United Arab Emirates during the second match, and Namibia in their last match.

