Afghanistan defeats Ireland in first ODI series by 30 runs

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 15 2017, 4:24 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated Ireland by 30 runs during the first of the One Day International (ODI) series.

The Afghan team sealed victory days after the Afghan team clean washed Ireland in a series of Twenty20 International matches.

Afghanistan won the toss in today’s match and elected to bat first, setting a target of 293 runs for Ireland.

Mohammad Shahzad scored 43 runs, Noor Ali Zadran 51 runs, Rahmat Shah 78 runs, Asghar Stanikzai 10 runs, Hashmatullah Shahidi 32 runs, Samiullah Shenwari 30 runs, Gulbadin Naib 7 runs, Mohammad Nabi remained not out after scoring 34 runs with Dawlat Zadran who scored no runs.

The Afghan bowlers did not allow the Irish batsmen to chase the required target and lost all their wickets after scoring 262 runs.

On the bowling side, Dawlat Zadran took 4 wickets, Rashid Khan 4 wickets, and Amir Hamza 2 wickets to restrict the Irish batsmen before the chase the given target.

This comes as the Afghan team clean-washed the Irish team during the bilateral Twenty20 International series.

Afghanistan won the series 3-0 during the three match series organized last month and earlier this month.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS