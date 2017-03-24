Afghanistan defeats Ireland in fifth and final ODI and wins series 3-2

By Khaama Press - Fri Mar 24 2017, 3:57 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated Ireland in the fifth and final match of the One Day International (ODI) series to clinch a victory 3-2 in the bilateral series.

In the final match of the series, Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a target of 230 runs for Afghanistan by losing all their wickets in 48.1 overs of the game.

The Afghan team managed to chase the given target after losing 3 wickets from 48.4 overs.

On the bowling side, Rashid Khan took 4 wickets, Fareed Ahmad 3 wickets, Dawlat Zadran 2 wickets, and Gulbadin Naib 1 wicket to restrict the Irish team to 229 runs from 48.4 overs.

Rahmat Shah scored 108 runs from 164 balls on the batting side with Samiullah Shenwari scoring 62 runs from 95 balls, both batsmen remained not out until the end of the innings.

Mohammad Shahzad scored 13 runs, Najeeb Tarakai 5 runs, and Asghar Stanikzai 39 runs.

