Afghanistan defeats host Malaysia 5-3 in AFC Beach Soccer Championship

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 05 2017, 11:20 am

The Afghanistan beach soccer national team defeated host Malaysia 5-3 in their opening match of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Beach Soccer Championship.

Playing in Group A of the tournament with Iran, Bahrain, China, and Malaysia, the Afghan team is expecting to face China in their second match today.

According to a statement by AFC, Afghanistan’s Hazrat Gul Baran hit the first goal of the match during the initial five minutes of the game but barely sixty seconds later Qushairie Asaari notched an equaliser for the debutants courtesy of a fine free-kick.

Afghanistan scored their second goal which was hit by skipper Zainuddin Sharifi, before Raof Qaderi further extended his side’s lead in the 28th minute and again just two minutes later.

Qushairie gave Malaysia a glimmer of hope when he reduced the deficit, only to see Qaderi complete an impressive hat-trick a minute later.

Khairul Nizam’s late free-kick proved a case of too little too late for Ismail Zakaria’s side as Afghanistan sealed all three points to go second in Group A following Bahrain’s earlier 5-0 thumping of China.

According to AFC, the top three finishers at the AFC Beach Soccer Championship will represent Asia at the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in in Nassau, Bahamas from April 27 to May 7.

