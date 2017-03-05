Afghanistan defeats China 7-2 in their second AFC Beach Soccer match

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 05 2017, 1:06 pm

Afghanistan’s national beach soccer team secured their second consecutive win in the AFC Beach Soccer Championship by sealing a major victory against China.

According to Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), the goals were hit by Rauf Qaderi, Samiullah Mohammadi, Zainuddin Sharafi, and Gulzar.

Qaderi secured 3 goals, Mohammadi 2 goals, Sharafi and Gulzar one goal each to secure their second victory in the championship.

The Afghan team defeated host Malaysia in their opening match by defeating by 5-33 goals on Saturday.

According to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the top three finishers at the AFC Beach Soccer Championship will represent Asia at the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in in Nassau, Bahamas from April 27 to May 7.

Afghanistan is playing in Group A of the tournament with Iran, Bahrain, China, and Malaysia.

The championship has been organized with an aim to select the Asian champions in Beach Soccer and qualification in 2017 International Beach Soccer Championship.

