Afghanistan defeats Bangladesh in 2nd ODI to level the series 1-1

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 28 2016, 9:03 pm

The Afghanistan National Cricket team defeated Bangladesh by 2 wickets during the second match of a three-match One Day International (ODI) series.

With today’s win, the Afghan team leveled the series 1-1 after Afghanistan lost the opening match on Sunday by 7 runs.

The Afghan team won the toss and elected to field first and restricted the Bangladesh batsmen to 208 runs during the 42.5 overs of the game.

Rashid Khan took 3 wicketes, Mohammad Nabi and Mirwais Ashraf 2 wickets and Rahmat Shah 1 wicket on the bowling side.

Afghanistan lost the opening match of the series by 7 runs during the opening match of the series on 25th Septmber.

The final match of the series will be played on 3rd October to ascertain the winner of the series.

