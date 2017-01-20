Afghanistan defeat Namibia by 64 runs in Desert T20 Challenge

By Khaama Press - Fri Jan 20 2017, 8:06 am

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated Namibia by 64 runs during their appearance in group matches of Desert Twenty20 Challenge.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Namibia and set a target of 168 runs in 20 overs and by losing 6 wickets.

The former Afghan skipper Nawroz Mangal joined the team to play his last matches after he resigned from the international cricket.

Both Mangal and opener Mohammad Shahzad started Afghanistan’s batting inning aggressively until Mangal lost his wicket during the 8 over of the game. He scored 32 runs from 25 balls.

Shahzad’s wicket was also shortly afterwards after he scored 31 runs from 31 balls.

Other batsmen, Asghar Stanikzai scored 31 runs, Najibullah Zadran 3 runs, Samiullah Shenwari 35 runs, Mhammad Nabi 13 runs, Gulbadin Naib remained not out after scoring 12 runs with Rashid Khan who scored 1 run.

The Namibia batsmen could not chase the given target and were all out after scoring 103 runs from 19.2 overs.

Rashid Khan took 3 wickets, Amir Hamza 2 wickets, Naveen-ul-Haq 1 wicket, Mohammad Nabi 1 wicket, Gulbadin Naib 1 wicket, and Samiullah Shenwari 1 wicket on the bowling side.

