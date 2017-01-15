Afghanistan defeat Ireland by 5 wickets in Desert T20 Challenge

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 15 2017, 9:06 am

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated Ireland by 5 wickets in their opening match in Desert Twenty20 Challenge.

Ireland started their batting inning after they won the toss and elected to bat first.

They lost 6 wickets to set a target of 126 runs for the Afghan team with Paul Stirling scoring 25 runs, Stuart Poynter 18 runs, William Porterfield 17 runs, Kevin O’Brien 12 runs, Gary Wilson 23 runs, Greg Thompson 3 runs, Andy McBrine remained not out after scoring 7 runs with George Dockrell 13 runs.

The Afghan team chased the given target by losing 5 wickets and 8 balls remaining from the over.

Mohammad Shahzad scored 29 runs, Najeeb Taraki 31 runs, Asghar Stanikzai 6 runs, Samiullah Shenwari 13 runs, Gulbaddin Naib 2 runs, Mohammad Nabi remained not out after scoring 23 runs, Najibullah Zadran who scored 11 runs.

On the bowling side, Amir Hamza took 2 wickets with Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan taking 2 wickets as well to restrict the Ireland batsmen.

Afghanistan will face United Arab Emirates during their second group match on Monday and will be played at Abu Dhabi.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS