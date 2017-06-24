Afghanistan declares Sunday first day of Eid-ul-Fitr

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 24 2017, 10:16 pm

The supreme court of Afghanistan confirmed Sunday, the 25th of June, as the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr in the country.

The Saudi Arabia authorities earlier announced that Sunday will be the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr 1438.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates also announced that Sunday will be the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr means festival of breaking the fast which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The Afghan security authorities said earlier today that Eid-ul-Fitrt will be celebrated across the country assuring that the Afghan security forces have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure security for the citizens of the country.

The security has been tightened across the key cities and provinces of the country, including capital Kabul following deadly attacks earlier this month and late last month, which left scores of people dead and hundreds more wounded.

