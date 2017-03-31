Afghanistan A cricket team defeats India in Asia Emerging Cup

By Khaama Press - Fri Mar 31 2017, 9:09 am

The Afghanistan A cricket team defeated India by two wickets during the third match of the Asia Emerging Cup.

According to a statement by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the Afghan national team had split into two teams with one playing against Ireland in ICC Intercontinental Cup and the other participating in Asia Emerging Cup.

The Indian team won the toss during the third game of the Asian Emerging Cup and elected to bat first, setting a target of 244 runs for Afghanistan.

India lost eight wickets to score 243 runs from 50 overs, ACB said, adding that Naveen-ul-Haq took 4 wickets, Gulbadin Naib 2 wickets, and Ashrafuddin Ashraf 1 wicket on the bowling side.

The Afghan team managed to chase the given target during the 46.3 over of the game and by losing eight wickets.

Afghanistan also eight wickets during their batting innings out of which the highest scores were made Younus Ahmadzai scored 51 runs, Samiullah Shenwari 50 runs, and Shahid Kamal 42 runs.

The Afghan team also defeated Ireland by 172 runs and an innings during the four-day match of the ICC Intercontinental Cup on Thursday evening.

