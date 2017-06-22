June 22, 2017
Advertisement

Home » Afghanistan » Afghanistan confirmed as full members by the International cricket council

Afghanistan confirmed as full members by the International cricket council

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 22 2017, 8:29 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team has been confirmed as the full members by the International cricket council.

“ Afghanistan Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland have been confirmed as Full Members of the International Cricket Council after a unanimous vote at the ICC Full Council meeting at The Oval today,” ICC said in a statement.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Afghanistan
Mojaddedi: President Ghani has no experience of governance
Mojaddedi: President Ghani has no experience of governance
Newest drone strikes kill 25 insurgents in Nangarhar
Newest drone strikes kill 25 insurgents in Nangarhar
Afghan Taliban optimistic about peace process, ex-senior leader says
Afghan Taliban optimistic about peace process, ex-senior leader says

Leave a Reply

Advertisement