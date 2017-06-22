Afghanistan confirmed as full members by the International cricket council

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 22 2017, 8:29 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team has been confirmed as the full members by the International cricket council.

“ Afghanistan Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland have been confirmed as Full Members of the International Cricket Council after a unanimous vote at the ICC Full Council meeting at The Oval today,” ICC said in a statement.

