Afghanistan clean sweeps comfortably against UAE, wins 3rd T20I by 44 runs

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 18 2016, 6:17 pm

The Afghanistan National cricket team clean swept the United Arab Emirates in a bilateral series of Twenty20 International by derating the host team by 44 runs to win the series 3-0.

Played at ICCA Dubai, the Afghan team set a target of 190 runs after winning the toss and electing to fbat first.

Afghanistan lost 5 wickets to score 189 runs from 20 overs with Mohammad Shahzad scoring 44 runs by hitting 7 Fours and 1 Sixes.

Najeeb Tarakai scored 40 runs by hitting 5 Fours and 1 Sixes, Asghar Stanikzai scored 10 runs from 9 balls, Usman Ghani 2 runs from 17 balls, he hit 2 Sixes.

Samiullah Shenwari scored 39 runs from 22 balls by hitting 2 Fours and 3 Sixes, and Najibullah Zadran remained not out after scoring 18 runs along with Mohammad Nabi Nabi who scored 7 runs.

The UAE batsmen could not chase the given target and lost 8 of their wickets after scoring 145 runs in 20 overs.

The top order batsmen of UAE started aggressively to chase the target despite losing Mohammad Shahzad in the second over of their inning.

Rohan Mustafa scored 58 runs and Shaiman Anwar 56 runs but the middle order of UAE could maintain a momentum to secure the only victory for their team.

Rameez Shahzad was the only high scorer in the middle but he could only manage to score 15 runs while the remaining batsmen were taken off the field with none of them managing to score more than 5 runs.

