Afghanistan Civil Aviation to get new radar system worth €24 million

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 06 2017, 4:00 pm

The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority informed regarding the installation of a new radar system in a bid to increase the air control capacity of the civil aviation.

The General Director of the Civil Aviation Authority Mahmood Shah Habibi informed regarding the new plans during a press conference in Kabul today.

He said the new system will be installed with a total cost of 24 million Euros, calling it one of the most modern systems being used in the world.

Habibi further added that the new system will enable the Civil Aviation Authority to control the air in a better way.

According to Habibi, the installation of the new system will pave the way for further investments in the aviation sector and establishment of the new airlines, and reduce the cost by boosting the capacity of the civil aviation authority.

He said the Afghan government has stepped up to increase of the civil aviation authority in control the civil airspace after they took over the responsibility from the NATO-led coalition forces in 2015.

The General Director of the Civil Aviation Authority also added that the annual maintenance cost of the new radar system will be around 9 million Euros.

A ceremony was also organized in ARG Presidential Palace for the signing of the contract for the installation and maintenance of the new system.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS