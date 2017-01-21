Afghanistan becomes Desert T20 champion, defeats Ireland in final

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 21 2017, 9:08 am

The Afghanistan national cricket team became the champion of the Desert Twenty20 Challenge by defeating Ireland in the final match of the tournament.

The Afghan team defeated Ireland by 10 wickets and 73 balls remaining as Mohammad Shahzad scored 52 runs from 40 balls.

The other Afghan opening batman, Nawroz Mangal, scored 17 runs from 8 balls and remained not out.

Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first setting a target of 72 runs for the Afghan team.

They lost all their wickets during the 13 over of the match with Mohammad Nabi taking 4 wickets, Amir Hamza, Fareed Ahmad, and Karim Janat taking 2 wickets each.

The final match of the tournament was held hours after the Afghan team defeated Oman in the semi-final of the tournament.

This was Afghanistan’s fifth consecutive win in the tournament following back to back wins in group matches against Ireland, United Arab Emirates, and Namibia.

The final match of the tournament was played at Dubai International cricket stadium.

The Afghanistan is currently holding the champion status of the 2016/2017 Desert Twenty20 Challenge.

