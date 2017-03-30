Afghanistan beats Ireland by 172 runs and an innings in ICC Intercontinental Cup

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 30 2017, 5:22 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated Ireland by 172 runs and an innings in the ICC Intercontinental Cup played in the format of the four day match, test match.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 537 runs by losing 8 wickets from 138.5 overs.

The Afghan team decided to declare their innings with Asghar Stanikzai scoring 145 runs, Afsar Zazai 103 runs, Mohammad Shahzad 85 runs, Rahmat Shah 46 runs, Nasir Jamal 73 runs, Dawlat Zadran 32 runs, Shabir Noori 15 runs, Mohammad Nabi 11 runs, Rashid Khan 8 runs, and Hashmatullah Shahidi 2 runs.

However, the Irish team could not chase the given target and managed to score only 261 runs during their first innings.

The Ireland team trailed by 276 runs during their first innings after they lost all their wickets and subsequently started their second innings today but could only score 104 runs after losing their targets with the match ending in Afghanistan’s favor by 172 runs and an innings.

Mohammad Nabi took 6 wickets, Rashhid Khan 3 wickets, and Dawlat Zadran 1 wicket to restrict the rival team before they manage to create a lead in their second innings.

This comes as the Afghan team defeated Ireland in 5-match One Day International (ODI) series by clinching it 3-2 last week.

Earlier, the Afghan team had whitewashed Ireland during the 3 Twenty20 International matches.

